OneRepublic to join Maroon 5 on tour

OneRepublic
OneRepublic
OneRepublic is getting ready to hit the road for a string of headlining dates this week as their new single “Secrets” debuts on the Top 40 radio chart at #37! The Colorado based band will head back out on tour this fall joining friends Maroon 5 for a thirteen city trek.

“Secrets,” the second single off OneRepublic’s new album Waking Up, reacted instantly at radio and is sure to top the charts just as first single “All The Right Moves.” The band will perform “Secrets” on Live with Regis & Kelly when they broadcast from Price Edward Island on July 15th! OneRepublic was also just nominated for a Teen Choice Award for “All The Right Moves” in the category ‘Choice Music: Rock Track.’ Fans can vote for OneRepublic now at www.teenchoiceawards.com. The Teen Choice Awards will air on Fox August 9th.

In 2007, after seven years together as a band, OneRepublic took the world by storm with their debut release Dreaming Out Loud. The album included the smash first single “Apologize” which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide, and along with second single “Stop And Stare” propelled the album to platinum plus sales. Their sophomore set Waking Up was released in November and first single “All The Right Moves” was a Top 40 and Hot AC radio hit and has sold over 1.5 million units to date!

July headlining tour dates:

July 2nd Del Mar, CA San Diego County Fair

July 3rd Las Vegas, NV The Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino

July 4th Park City, UT Deer Valley Resort

July 7th New York, NY Terminal 5

July 8th Boston, MA House of Blues

July 9th Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

July 11th Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theater

July 15th Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

July 16th Calgary, AB Calgary Stampede

Fall dates with Maroon 5:

October 6th Santa Barbara, CA SB County Bowl

October 8th Los Angeles, CA Greek Theater

October 10th Berkeley, CA Greek Theater

October 12th Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

October 14th Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

October 15th Sacramento, CA Arco Arena

October 16th San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

October 19th Tulsa, OK BOK Center

October 21st Dallas, TX Superpages.com Center

October 22nd Houston, TX CWM Pavilion

October 23rd Biloxi, MS Hard Rock

October 27th Chicago, IL UIC Pavilion

October 28th Minneapolis, MN Target

Ozzy Osbourne’s “Scream” tops Charts around the World

Ozzy Osbourne "Scream"“Scream”-Ozzy Osbourne’s first album in three years and 10th studio album overall–has entered the charts in the Top Ten in seven countries. Beyond earning the #1 slot on the charts in Greece, SCREAM’s chart entries include: U.S., #4; Finland, #3; Japan #4 (international chart, #11 on combined chart); Norway, #5; Canada, #4; andGermany, #7. In his native England, SCREAM is at #12; it also is #11 in Australia. The acclaimed album (see quotes below) was released June 22 via Epic Records, with first single “Let Me Hear You Scream” now #1 on both Active Rock charts and still #1 at Mainstream Rock for the 5th week.

Just before SCREAM was released, the rock icon hosted a Sunday afternoon in-store CD signing at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles (June 20). The first 600 fans who purchased a copy were also given a free ticket to that night’s 10:00 PM House of Blues show. OZZY and his band–new guitar player Gus G., bassist Blasko, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman–raised the roof with a red-hot performance encompassing new material and his many classics.

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer recorded most of SCREAM at his Los Angeles home studio, The Bunker. It was produced by OZZY and Kevin Churko, both of whom did the same honors for OZZY’s 2007 worldwide million-seller Black Rain. OZZY co-wrote all the songs, primarily with Churko.

OZZY will embark on an 18-month world tour in support of SCREAM. His U.S. dates will kick off with an August 12 performance at the 70th anniversary of the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota before he launches this year’s OZZFest on August 14. The six OZZFest dates will feature the main stage line-up with full sets from Ozzy, Mötley Crüe, Rob Halford, DevilDriver and Nonpoint. Second stage headliners and six-time OZZFest veterans Black Label Society will be joined by Drowning Pool,Kingdom of Sorrow, and Goatwhore, Skeletonwitch, Saviours and Kataklysm. Each OZZFest date will include 13 bands on two stages with music beginning at 1:00 PM. In addition, concert-goers can once again visit the OZZFest “Village of the Damned” featuring a mix of interactive activities, shopping and entertainment throughout the venue concourses.

Video: American Bang “Wild and Young”

American Bang
American Bang
American Bang’s video for “Wild & Young,” the debut single off their upcoming self-titled album, has now been added to MTV’s AMTV morning playlist. MTV is holding a contest for all band’s on AMTV, where the band with the highest trending topic on Twitter worldwide, will get a special half hour on Monday (7/12) dedicated to their videos.

Video: Alexandra Amor behind the scenes “Superstar”

Alexandra Amor
Alexandra Amor
Alexandra Amor rose to fame online by covering her favorite pop songs, but she really started to shine once she hit the studio to record her own original material, with producers including The Agency (Ciara, Jordin Sparks, Cody Simpson), Naz Tokio (McFly) and Da Internz (Jesse McCartney, Sean Kingston). A peppy, polished pop anthem full of high energy vitality and sassy sing-along lyrics, “Superstar” is the first single off Alexandra Amor’s debut album, due out soon.

Alexandra Amor biography

Alexandra Amor
Alexandra Amor
Alexandra Amor has some advice for starry-eyed teens: Do your homework.

That’s how her path to superstardom started, when the seemingly typical Florida teen took a unique, bold approach to her assignment in Communications class in early 2010. Instructed to give a 2-minute self introduction that would captivate the audience, Alexandra put an unexpected twist on her speech… by singing it!

Alexandra was no stranger to the spotlight, after all. The ability to captivate an audience was in her DNA. Her mother was the lead singer of a local rock band, and it was clear from an early age she was destined to follow suit. Alexandra’s teen years were filled with singing competitions and acting roles in local theater productions, but she really honed her craft in front of a worldwide audience of millions on the internet, where she developed a large and devoted digital fan base that would follow her all the way to the top.

Sure enough, Alexandra’s lyrical take on her homework assignment captivated the whole class, which happened to include artist manager Josh Mendez from Rich Music Ltd. “I immediately got the chills. I don’t even remember the rest of her speech,” Josh recalls. “As soon as I heard her sing, I knew we had to sign her.” After class, he introduced himself to Alexandra and immediately brought her to the attention of the label. Within weeks, she was signed to Jimmy J Management / Rich Music Ltd, a team of seasoned music professionals committed to taking the extraordinarily talented and charming singer to the next level.

Alexandra immediately entered the recording studio to record her debut album. Together with top notch producers The Agency (Ciara, Jordin Sparks, Cody Simpson), Naz Tokio (McFly) and Da Internz (Jesse McCartney, Sean Kingston), Alexandra’s first ever recording sessions churned out a number of radio-ready tracks, including the stellar first single “Superstar” – a peppy, polished pop anthem full of high energy vitality and sassy sing-along lyrics.

“‘Superstar’ is, in a sense, every aspiring artist/actor/singing-in-a-hairbrush performer’s dream! Becoming a superstar, living it up, buying whatever, wherever, WHENEVER,” Alexandra says. The single was released online in April 2010, where Alexandra’s uber-viral fanbase immediately propelled it to digital hit status, singing into their own webcams and filling Youtube with countless fan-generated “Superstar” videos.

Despite the living large theme of “Superstar,” Alexandra is remarkably gracious and unaffected. A pop fan herself, she cites influences across the spectrum including Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Katie Perry. “I’m a down to earth girl with big dreams and a positive outlook on life. It’s all been surreal and an absolute blessing. I’m still in shock… all because I did my homework.”

Oceana biography

Oceana
Oceana
Oceana connects! Just as the ocean connects continents, this young singer joins soul music of the ’60s with modern beats and contemporary texts. Oceana connects black to white, funk to soul, modern soul to jazz and pop. She manages to transport traditional styles of music to the present day through her unusual voice, charisma and stage presence. Her music is international, authentic and bubbles with energy. It has depth and is fun, even when she sometimes lets the more sombre side of her personality emerge. Oceana (in her mid-twenties), uses her personal experiences in her lyrics to sing about desire, love and life.

It is said of many Artists that they are born with a gift for music. While this can be an overused and sometimes incorrect expression , it really does apply to Oceana. The release of her debut album at the start of 2009 surprised us all. Knowing the story of her background, one wonders how much a person can subconsciously be influenced by the lifestyles of their parents. Is there really a musical or creative gene? Why, otherwise, does Oceana speak more of having the need to travel than of being homesick and feels the desire to keep discovering new things and expand her horizons?

OCEANA’s mother, a German Haute Couture fashion designer, moved to Paris because of job and was immediately fascinated by its varied music scene. She was especially taken with the African rhythms and in the evenings she could be found in the city’s hippest reggae clubs. There she met and fell in love with an attractive musician from the French Caribbean colony Martinique. The fruit of their love, OCEANA, followed shortly. After spending her early childhood in the “City of Love”, OCEANA moved with her mother to live near Hamburg, where they lived with her grandparents for the next few years. Mother and daughter often lived out of a suitcase, travelling between Germany and France, where OCEANA’s father was working as a musician and DJ when not travelling around the world on tour. “I always received a lot of postcards from around the world from my father. He sent me photos and videos of gigs and I thought it was great to have a father who was a musician, even if he never picked me up from school and was not there for ballet performances. I never had the “normal” family life, which most people know”. As her grandparents were sought-after Artists, it was normal for OCEANA, from an early age, to be surrounded by singers, artists, musicians and people from the film industry. One afternoon she met the legendary musician Maceo Parker, a family friend, jamming with her grandfather in the garden. Maceo Parker often asked OCEANA up on stage at his concerts and last year he even gave her a solo during one. Parker plays an important role in her life.

From an early age it was clear which direction she would take. OCEANA’s whirlwind path could not be stopped. Her mother started taking her to concerts as a young child. She saw big name Artists including Ziggy Marley, Burning Spear, James Brown and she felt drawn to the stage, where she wanted to sing and dance. She took ballet lessons, danced through studios and at the age of five she was given a part in a film directed by Hamburg’s Lars Becker. As a teenager she won a music scholarship and had her first singing lesson with the Italian vocalist Etta Scollo. Her natural strength and disciplined nature have helped OCEANA to establish herself and make her way in the business.

Today OCEANA is a modern, confident young woman, who knows what she wants. She actually knew what she wanted from an early age. She moved away from home when she was 16 years old, travelling constantly for the next few years. “I always had an extraordinary lifestyle, was always independent and boxed my own way through life. I didn’t need pocket money – I learned from early on, how to manage on my own.” OCEANA never felt homesick, but always felt the need to travel and sees herself as a “citizen of the world”. A real cosmopolitan, she has lived in Paris, Hamburg, London, New York, Los Angeles and a fair amount of time in Martinique, in order to discover her Caribbean roots. She earned her living through gigs and was constantly improving her knowledge of song and dance. Aside from music, she is particularly interested in fashion and photography. She is also very loyal to her family and friends.

When she moved back to Germany she worked as choreographer on videos for Seeed and Fettes Brot. She has also worked as a backing singer for Seeed’s lead vocalist Demba Nabé and has gained live stage experience on tour with Seeed and Boundzound. Just lately she was support act for Germany’s Peter Fox.

It was Maceo Parker, who last year made her finally start thinking about working on her own career as a vocalist. “He gave me the deciding PUSH! Over the years I had kept writing my own material, but after a concert Maceo said to me “You’re ready now; do your own thing!””. Luckily this sentence took seed and she did not forget it. She started working in London on several songs and travelled to New York to record her debut album “LOVE SUPPLY”. Suddenly things started to move quickly, the team worked well and they produced a fantastic album in a short period of time, which mixes the finest soul-pop, funk, R’n’B and reggae to make the rounded, international-sounding, top-quality album.

Video: Jessie James “Boys in the Summer”

Jesse James
Jesse James
Why should California Gurls have all the fun? Jessie James carries the torch for southern pop, as the 22-year-old Georgia girl comes with the heat on “Boys in the Summer,” the first single from her sophomore Mercury Records album, on sale now at digital retailers including iTunes!

Co-written by Jessie with James Michael (Motley Crue, Papa Roach, Alanis Morissette), and opening with some bluesy rock guitar riffs right out of ZZ Top, “Boys in the Summer” imagines it’s “hot as hell, even in the shade,” while squeezing out a little bit of lemonade, standing on line at the Dairy Queen or laying on the hood of your car.

Jessie explains the simple meaning behind the sassy lyrics: “It was inspired by an ex-boyfriend who I wasn’t really attracted to until the summer,” she laughs. “That’s when he had a tan and a little bit more muscle from being in the sun.” A perfect summer party jam, the single impacts at Top 40 radio on July 12th, at pop and country radio on July 13th, and at Hot AC on July 19th.

Video: Enrique Iglesias feature T.I. “I Like It”

Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias
‘I Like It’ is the first international single from the forthcoming album, produced by Red One, it features a vocal cameo from Lionel Richie, reprising the chorus of his timeless hit ‘All Night Long’. The track is an upbeat floor-filler and comes backed with a crazy hot remix from #1 selling US rapper Pitbull (‘I Know You Want Me’). Enrique was thrilled to work with his friend Lionel Richie, but it was Pitbull who really took it out of him. “Man, working with Pitbull, it’s like he’s got everybody in the world’s mojo, his energy is so intense. And shooting the video together was just insane… ”

Billy Ray Cyrus starts new band Brother Clyde

Brother Clyde
Brother Clyde
Brother Clyde is the new rock band started by country star Billy Ray Cyrus. The Los Angeles based combo also features Samantha Maloney (Mötley Crüe, Hole, Eagles of Death Metal) and guitarist Jamie Miller (theSTART, Snot), within its ranks. The band will be releasing their self-titled debut album on August 10th via Buena Vista Records/Fontana. The first single from Brother Clyde, “Lately,” is available now on iTunes.

“I always loved rock ‘n’ roll,” Cyrus says. “That was a heavy part of what I was as a young juvenile delinquent. I tried from my first album to rock like any other Southern rock band.” Fate – and country music immortality – intervened, but for Brother Clyde, he followed an oh-so-rock-and-roll dictum: No rules. No limits. No preconceptions.

Cyrus not only produced the album, he co-wrote most of the songs, several with Morris Joseph Tancredi, a musician he met under unlikely of circumstances. Tancredi was his driver in Vancouver, B.C., during production of the 2009 film, “Christmas in Canaan.” Recalls Cyrus, “This kid asks me what I’m doing now musically. I played him the first song I had written for Brother Clyde, “Crawl”, and he says, ‘I didn’t know you did that. That’s straight up alternative rock.’ Then he said, ‘I have some stuff of my own you gotta hear.”

The first single from Brother Clyde, “Lately,” was written by Tancredi, and is available now on iTunes. After a few acoustic grace notes, the song comes down hard with a broadsword of power chords and a lamentation about a faithless world. With its throaty harmonies, “Lie to Me” picks up on the theme, only writ small, tracing the lines of a ruined relationship. There’s no let-up with “Waiting,” a punishing rocker drawing from an emotional pool of deep sadness yet a will to survive. Cyrus digs even deeper on “Slip Away,” “How Long” and “Crawl,” the latter a rocker with echoes of Jane’s Addiction at its most furious.

Brother Clyde also features the irresistible track, “The Right Time,” an upbeat duet between Cyrus and a shockingly hard-rocking Dolly Parton. “Dolly she said she wanted to rock,” remembers Cyrus, who had been working with Dolly on a film. “She came to my studio, brought homemade corn, mashed potatoes and a spread of country cooking. We ate, played guitar for an hour then she just kicked ass. She became like Tina Turner. You could tell she really wanted this.”

The album ends with Johnny Cash’s “Walk the Line,” recorded in 1998 with Cyrus and a line-up of all stars. “I was at a place in my life where I didn’t fit in with all the hat acts Nashville had at the time,” he says. “I just wanted to rock.” So he assembled drummer Owen Hale, keyboardist Johnny Neil, bassist Allen Woody, guitarists Mike Estes and Ed King, and harmonica player Michael Jo Sagraves, and the rest is basement tape history. Literally. It was recorded live in Johnny Neil’s basement.