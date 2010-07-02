OneRepublic is getting ready to hit the road for a string of headlining dates this week as their new single “Secrets” debuts on the Top 40 radio chart at #37! The Colorado based band will head back out on tour this fall joining friends Maroon 5 for a thirteen city trek.
“Secrets,” the second single off OneRepublic’s new album Waking Up, reacted instantly at radio and is sure to top the charts just as first single “All The Right Moves.” The band will perform “Secrets” on Live with Regis & Kelly when they broadcast from Price Edward Island on July 15th! OneRepublic was also just nominated for a Teen Choice Award for “All The Right Moves” in the category ‘Choice Music: Rock Track.’ Fans can vote for OneRepublic now at www.teenchoiceawards.com. The Teen Choice Awards will air on Fox August 9th.
In 2007, after seven years together as a band, OneRepublic took the world by storm with their debut release Dreaming Out Loud. The album included the smash first single “Apologize” which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide, and along with second single “Stop And Stare” propelled the album to platinum plus sales. Their sophomore set Waking Up was released in November and first single “All The Right Moves” was a Top 40 and Hot AC radio hit and has sold over 1.5 million units to date!
July headlining tour dates:
July 2nd Del Mar, CA San Diego County Fair
July 3rd Las Vegas, NV The Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
July 4th Park City, UT Deer Valley Resort
July 7th New York, NY Terminal 5
July 8th Boston, MA House of Blues
July 9th Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
July 11th Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theater
July 15th Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
July 16th Calgary, AB Calgary Stampede
Fall dates with Maroon 5:
October 6th Santa Barbara, CA SB County Bowl
October 8th Los Angeles, CA Greek Theater
October 10th Berkeley, CA Greek Theater
October 12th Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
October 14th Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
October 15th Sacramento, CA Arco Arena
October 16th San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
October 19th Tulsa, OK BOK Center
October 21st Dallas, TX Superpages.com Center
October 22nd Houston, TX CWM Pavilion
October 23rd Biloxi, MS Hard Rock
October 27th Chicago, IL UIC Pavilion
October 28th Minneapolis, MN Target